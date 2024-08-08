Councillor urging Kerry County Council to issue guidelines on community-based CCTV scheme

A Fianna Fáil councilor is urging Kerry County Council to release guidelines relating to community-based CCTV schemes.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald made his plea after 12 mattresses were dumped in the Kilquane area of Ballymac area yesterday morning; it’s one of a series of similar incidences of illegal dumping in the area since the start of the summer.

Earlier this year, Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced a further €1 million in funding available for the development of community-based CCTV schemes to detect local criminals.

Cllr Fitzgerald is urging Kerry County Council to issue guidelines for the scheme so that it can be implemented as soon as possible.