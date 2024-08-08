Advertisement
Aug 8, 2024 13:49 By radiokerrynews
Councillor urging Kerry County Council to issue guidelines on community-based CCTV scheme
A Fianna Fáil councilor is urging Kerry County Council to release guidelines relating to community-based CCTV schemes.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald made his plea after 12 mattresses were dumped in the Kilquane area of Ballymac area yesterday morning; it’s one of a series of similar incidences of illegal dumping in the area since the start of the summer.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland LEA

Earlier this year, Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced a further €1 million in funding available for the development of community-based CCTV schemes to detect local criminals.

Cllr Fitzgerald is urging Kerry County Council to issue guidelines for the scheme so that it can be implemented as soon as possible.

