Councillor urges Uisce Éireann to prioritise works at Inch Water Treatment Plant given ongoing issues

Aug 14, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
Councillor urges Uisce Éireann to prioritise works at Inch Water Treatment Plant given ongoing issues
A Fine Gael councillor has slammed Uisce Éireann for delays to upgrade works at a Mid Kerry treatment plant.

Tommy Griffin says people in the area have had to deal with several water shortages in the past week, due to issues at the Inch/Keel water treatment plant.

He believes the facility cannot meet current demands and has led to what he describes as water chaos for residents and local businesses.

The utility says due to competing priorities in the southwest region, upgrades at the Inch water treatment plant are not scheduled to commence until 2028/2029.

Cllr Griffin is urging Uisce Éireann to prioritise these works, adding people can’t be expected expected to depend on water tankers and bottled water deliveries for the next 4 years.

