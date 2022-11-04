Councillor understands scepticism but is hopeful Shannon Foynes Port Masterplan will deliver

A Kerry County Councillor says he understands the scepticism of people in North Kerry, but is hopeful the Shannon Foynes Port Masterplan will deliver.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley attended the launch of the masterplan this morning; it was launched by Minister Eamon Ryan.

He understands Minister Ryan is also visiting Tarbert today as part of the masterplan announcement.

Radio Kerry contacted the Minister's department yesterday about reports that he would be visiting North Kerry but didn’t get a response.

Cllr Michael Foley says he’s hopeful these plans will come to fruition: