Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald loses seat

One of the big stories emerging from the 2024 local elections in Kerry is the loss of long-standing Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald's seat.

He has been a Kerry County councillor for 25 years, since 1999.

Last September, he had announced that he was retiring from politics but then in March, he declared that he would, in fact, run again.

Election officials are now in the midst of the third count, distributing his 774 votes.

Overview of the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area - Second Count

Electorate: 12,578

Total Poll: 7,966

Turnout: 62.49

Invalid/Spoiled Votes: 106

Total Poll: 7,966

Quota: 1,966

Candidates: 7

Seats: 3

Count 2 – Redistribution of Mike Kennedy (Labour Party)’s 508 votes

Tommy Griffin, Fine Gael +37 = 1,844

Robert Brosnan, Sinn Féin +134 = 1,563

Michael D O.Shea, Fianna Fáil +35 = 1373

Peadar Ó Fionnáin, Green Party +119 = 1,143

Breandán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil +96 = 1,110

Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Fine Gael +34 = 774 (ELIMINATED)