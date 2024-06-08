Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald loses seat

One of the big stories emerging from the 2024 local elections in Kerry is the loss of long-standing Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald's seat.
He has been a Kerry County councillor for 25 years, since 1999.
Last September, he had announced that he was retiring from politics but then in March, he declared that he would, in fact, run again.
Election officials are now in the midst of the third count, distributing his 774 votes.
Overview of the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area - Second Count
Electorate: 12,578
Total Poll: 7,966
Turnout: 62.49
Invalid/Spoiled Votes: 106
Quota: 1,966
Candidates: 7
Seats: 3
Count 2 – Redistribution of Mike Kennedy (Labour Party)’s 508 votes
Tommy Griffin, Fine Gael +37 = 1,844
Robert Brosnan, Sinn Féin +134 = 1,563
Michael D O.Shea, Fianna Fáil +35 = 1373
Peadar Ó Fionnáin, Green Party +119 = 1,143
Breandán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil +96 = 1,110
Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Fine Gael +34 = 774 (ELIMINATED)