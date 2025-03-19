Advertisement
News

Councillor says West Kerry crying out for more staff and beds for its community hospital

Mar 19, 2025 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says West Kerry crying out for more staff and beds for its community hospital
Share this article

The West Kerry area is crying out for more beds and more staff for its community hospital.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor for the Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Robert Brosnan.

He says the Dingle Community Hospital is being underused and believes it has capacity for more patients.

Advertisement

Cllr Brosnan has organised a gathering outside the West Kerry Community Hospital on Saturday afternoon (at 1.30).

He says the community is seeking the HSE to recruit more staff:

Advertisement

Radio Kerry has contacted the HSE for comment.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Young Tralee man avoids jail despite climbing ladder of extensive money laundering operation
Advertisement
Environmental group considering legal challenge after permission granted for North Kerry power plant
MEP calls for end to "demonisation" of Ireland’s dairy farmers
Advertisement

Recommended

Republic of Ireland Prepare for Crucial Nations League Playoff
Kerry Face Crucial Final League Game Against Galway
Kerry Ladies Welcome Meath for National League Clash
Wildfires threatened seven houses in Caherdaniel last night
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus