Councillor says West Kerry crying out for more staff and beds for its community hospital

The West Kerry area is crying out for more beds and more staff for its community hospital.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor for the Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Robert Brosnan.

He says the Dingle Community Hospital is being underused and believes it has capacity for more patients.

Advertisement

Cllr Brosnan has organised a gathering outside the West Kerry Community Hospital on Saturday afternoon (at 1.30).

He says the community is seeking the HSE to recruit more staff:

Advertisement

Radio Kerry has contacted the HSE for comment.