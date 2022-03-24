Councillor says sanctions must hurt Russia more than they hurt Kerry

A North Kerry councillor has said any sanctions relating to the war in Ukraine must hurt Russia more than they hurt workers in Ireland.

Cllr Mike Kennelly was discussing the possibility of further sanctions on Aughinish Alumina which employs 450 people in the North Kerry and West Limerick area.

The company, which is Russian owned, was suspended by the Environmental Protection Agency from trading on the EU Emissions Trading System earlier this month.

The councillor says the government must work to ensure the security of those jobs.

Meanwhile, the councillor has also called for the decentralisation of the ambulance service after it was alleged that only one ambulance was available in the county on Tuesday morning.

All emergency calls for ambulances are directed through the National Ambulance Service (NAS) in Dublin.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says the HSE needs to act now.