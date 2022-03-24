Advertisement
News

Councillor says sanctions must hurt Russia more than they hurt Kerry

Mar 24, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says sanctions must hurt Russia more than they hurt Kerry Councillor says sanctions must hurt Russia more than they hurt Kerry
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A North Kerry councillor has said any sanctions relating to the war in Ukraine must hurt Russia more than they hurt workers in Ireland.

Cllr Mike Kennelly was discussing the possibility of further sanctions on Aughinish Alumina which employs 450 people in the North Kerry and West Limerick area.

The company, which is Russian owned, was suspended by the Environmental Protection Agency from trading on the EU Emissions Trading System earlier this month.

Advertisement

The councillor says the government must work to ensure the security of those jobs.

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the councillor has also called for the decentralisation of the ambulance service after it was alleged that only one ambulance was available in the county on Tuesday morning.

All emergency calls for ambulances are directed through the National Ambulance Service (NAS) in Dublin.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says the HSE needs to act now.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus