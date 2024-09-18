Advertisement
Councillor says people living near drug users want to be moved away

Sep 18, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A Listowel Municipal District councillor says people living near drug users are asking the council to be rehoused, because the anti-social behaviour has become unbearable.

At the recent MD meeting, Councillor Liam 'Speedy' Nolan  proposed a motion that council tenants, who are convicted of drug use, should have their tenancy reviewed.

On foot of this motion, Sinn Fein councillor Tom Barry called for the Gardaí to automatically notify the council every time they are called to a council property.

Management informed Cllr Barry such a move would not afford the tenants due process.

Council  officials told Cllr Nolan local authorities don't have the power to unilaterally revoke council tenancies.

The Housing Act specifies renters can only have their council tenancies reviewed if they are convicted of drug possession for sale and supply, and not simply of drug use.

Council management said, under housing legislation and the council’s anti-social behaviour strategy, all tenancy issues are dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

They added most complaints are resolved by Tenancy Management Officers who deal with all complaints of anti-social behaviour in a prompt, fair and impartial manner.

They say TMOs work directly with those involved, while being cognisant of the impact anti-social behaviour can have on neighbours and the wider community.

