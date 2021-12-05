Advertisement
Councillor says National Ambulance Service statement is a smoke screen

Dec 5, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry councillor says a recent statement by the National Ambulance Service is a smoke screen.

At a recent Southern Regional Health Forum meeting attended by HSE officials and councillors, it was revealed that ambulance services in Kerry will continue to be co-ordinated from Dublin.

Cllr Michael Cahill says this statement by the NAS is an attempt to stop public representatives from demanding a comprehensive and immediate solution to problems in the ambulance service in Kerry.

The Fianna Fáil councillor added there needs to be clarity on whether the deficiency in the service is due to numbers of staff or vehicles available to the National Ambulance Service.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District has requested an emergency meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his Department, the HSE and the NAS.

