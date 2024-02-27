Advertisement
Councillor says Ministers must support connecting Killarney estates to sewer system

Feb 27, 2024 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says Ministers must support connecting Killarney estates to sewer system
Cllr Brendan Cronin (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
An Independent councillor says the Minister for Housing and Minister for Education must back essential works in Killarney commencing.

Brendan Cronin says funding is vital for works to connect the estates of Birch Hill and The Old Killarney Village to the public sewer system.

He wants support from Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, to end what he calls a long running saga.

Cllr. Cronin says over €400,000 was allocated to these estates in 2020, however difficulties arose with the installation of new sewers.

Alternative designs have been submitted to the Housing Department in recent weeks.

