Councillor says Ministers must support connecting Killarney estates to sewer system

An Independent councillor says the Minister for Housing and Minister for Education must back essential works in Killarney commencing.

Brendan Cronin says funding is vital for works to connect the estates of Birch Hill and The Old Killarney Village to the public sewer system.

He wants support from Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, to end what he calls a long running saga.

Advertisement

Cllr. Cronin says over €400,000 was allocated to these estates in 2020, however difficulties arose with the installation of new sewers.

Alternative designs have been submitted to the Housing Department in recent weeks.