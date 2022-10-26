Councillor says later opening hours won't benefit rural pubs and nightclubs

Extended opening hours will not be much benefit to rural pubs and nightclubs.

That’s according to Independent Councillor for the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Botty O’Callaghan.

He was reacting to the announcement that from next year, pubs will have later opening hours and nightclubs can stay open until 6am.

Cllr O’Callaghan, who is also a hotelier and publican; says Ireland has always been seen as a great place to visit without the need for later opening hours.

He says the announcement won’t benefit the industry in Kerry, due to the change in pub culture in recent years.