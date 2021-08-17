Councillor says junction in Kenmare has become a laughing stock

A Kerry county councillor says a junction in Kenmare has become a laughing stock.

Speaking at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae said the footpath at the Sneem junction in the town is an absolute disaster.

Cllr Healy-Rae claims it's not wide enough for lorries, and said it's an accident waiting to happen.

In response to Cllr Healy-Rae's motion, the council said improvements at the junction were designed in accordance with the Department of Transport's Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets, to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety.

The council added, however, that it will monitor the performance of the junction.