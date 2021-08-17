Advertisement
Councillor says junction in Kenmare has become a laughing stock

Aug 17, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says junction in Kenmare has become a laughing stock
Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry county councillor says a junction in Kenmare has become a laughing stock.

Speaking at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae said the footpath at the Sneem junction in the town is an absolute disaster.

Cllr Healy-Rae claims it's not wide enough for lorries, and said it's an accident waiting to happen.

In response to Cllr Healy-Rae's motion, the council said improvements at the junction were designed in accordance with the Department of Transport's Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets, to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety.

The council added, however, that it will monitor the performance of the junction.

