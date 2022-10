A number of residents in Castleisland were evacuated from their homes last night.

It came following the discovery of a device in the town.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit of the army was requested at Castleisland Garda Station following the discovery and a security cordon was put in place.

Advertisement

The device was later found to be non-viable.

Castleisland councillor Bobby O’Connell says it was a traumatic experience for the residents