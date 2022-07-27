Advertisement
Councillor says Ballybunion's too small to cater for 250 Ukrainian refugees

Jul 27, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Robert Beasley. (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
Ballybunion doesn't have the resources to cope with an influx of refugees into the town.

That's according to Kerry County Councillor Robert Beasley, reacting to the news that 250 Ukrainians are to be housed at the former Golf Hotel in the North Kerry resort.

They're due to arrive over the weekend, along with another 50 people from the war-torn country, who'll be accommodated at the Ballymullen army barracks in Tralee.

Cllr Beasley says 250 refugees is too many for a town the size of Ballybunion, and their arrival will put a strain on local services:

 

