Councillor makes public safety appeal following dog attack in Killarney

A councillor from Killarney is appealing to the public to report any restricted dogs seen wandering off-lead or without a muzzle in the interest of public safety.

Independent councillor Martin Grady was reacting to the news that a man in his 50s was seriously injured by an unaccompanied German Shepherd roaming in Killarney town on Monday night.

The incident occurred at the High Street car park, on the approach to Bishop Moynihan Crescent.

The man had to fight the dog off and suffered limb injuries.

Under the Dog Control Act, all restricted dog breeds must be muzzled in public and kept on a lead.

Councillor Grady says that if the same incident had happened to a child or an older person, it could have been even more serious or even fatal.

He's appealing to anyone who sees a dog wandering or a restricted breed without a lead and muzzle to call the Gardaí and Kerry County Council's Dog Pound in the interest of public safety.