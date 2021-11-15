Councillor hopeful north Kerry boil water notice could be lifted this week

A Kerry county councillor says it’s hoped a boil water notice affecting 3,500 people for over a month could be lifted later this week.

On October 11th, the HSE issued a boil water notice for people supplied by the Ardfert North/Ballyheigue scheme, following the detection of cryptosporidium.

Irish Water are currently installing a UV system, which is now being commissioned before the matter is referred back to the HSE.

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton visited the site on Friday and says it is important to make sure the new systems are linked up properly.

Cllr Thornton says she’s due to get a further update later today from Irish Water: