Councillor hits out at Department of Housing over lack of funding support

The underspending by the Department of Housing, to assist local authorities render empty council houses is ridiculous.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne municipal district, Jackie Healy-Rae.

He says the department won’t provide funding to local authorities to carry out works on void homes.

Cllr Healy-Rae says costs are ever increasing and hit out at the Department, saying that enough support isn’t being provided to accommodate the needs of occupants.

He says more government support is needed to bring 24 vacant houses in the MD back into use.