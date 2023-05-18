Advertisement
Councillor hits out at Department of Housing over lack of funding support

May 18, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Councillor hits out at Department of Housing over lack of funding support
Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The underspending by the Department of Housing, to assist local authorities render empty council houses is ridiculous.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne municipal district, Jackie Healy-Rae.

He says the department won’t provide funding to local authorities to carry out works on void homes.

Cllr Healy-Rae says costs are ever increasing and hit out at the Department, saying that enough support isn’t being provided to accommodate the needs of occupants.

He says more government support is needed to bring 24 vacant houses in the MD back into use.

