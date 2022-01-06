Advertisement
Councillor heartbroken at playground vandalism

Jan 6, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Councillor heartbroken at playground vandalism
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Castleisland councillor has condemned the vandalism of a communication board in the local playground.

Charlie Farrelly says he's heartbroken that the board, which took Kerry County Council nine months to erect, was purposefully broken by youths.

The board, which was placed on the gate surrounding the playground, is primarily a communications support for children or adults who are either pre-verbal or non-verbal or have communication difficulties.

He has appealed to the parents of those involved to come forward.

