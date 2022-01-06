Councillor heartbroken at playground vandalism

A Castleisland councillor has condemned the vandalism of a communication board in the local playground.

Charlie Farrelly says he's heartbroken that the board, which took Kerry County Council nine months to erect, was purposefully broken by youths.

The board, which was placed on the gate surrounding the playground, is primarily a communications support for children or adults who are either pre-verbal or non-verbal or have communication difficulties.

He has appealed to the parents of those involved to come forward.