Councillor condemns rally planned for Killarney

Nov 11, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
A Killarney councillor has condemned a rally planned in the town this weekend regarding immigration and other issues.

A group describing itself as 'nationalist' is holding the protest in connection with the arrival of 200 male asylum seekers to Killarney recently.

It also says the rally will discuss the housing crisis, mass immigration, and nationalism.

The group, called Ireland First, describes Killarney as a 'refugee' dump.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan condemned the protest, saying it’s piggy-backing on concerns raised about the available services in the town.

Cllr O’Callaghan says the group’s position isn’t supported by the majority of Killarney people:

