Councillor claims TII is neglecting South Kerry town

A South Kerry town which has been on its knees for years is being ignored by the country’s roads authority.

According to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has neglected to provide safe roads and foorpaths in Cahersiveen.

He said the town is finally coming back to life following the greenlight for the greenway but the authority hasn’t upped its game to meet the needs of the anticipated influx in visitors.

Kerry County Council is to write to the TII to carry out the necessary upgrades.