Councillor claims effluent being discharged into Sneem estuary

A councillor claims a constituent has documentary evidence of effluent being discharged into the Sneem estuary.

Fine Gael Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen brought a motion to the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, asking the local authority investigate the water quality in Sneem.

Councillor O'Connor-Scarteen says a constituent has documentary evidence of effluent being discharged into the estuary.

He wants Kerry County Council to investigate this to protect both the safety of locals and tourists.

In response, the council says the Sneem Wastewater Treatment Plant is fully compliant with standards and no deficiencies have been noted.

A sample was taken recently and it was visually clear, while a more thorough analysis is being undertaken.

In addition, Irish Water says the plant is not overloaded and provides a very high level of wastewater treatment.

Water engineer with the council, Colm Mangan, says the Environmental Protection Agency was at the Sneem plant in recent days as part of a routine mini-audit and, currently, all water quality indicators were positive.