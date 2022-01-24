Advertisement
News

Councillor claims effluent being discharged into Sneem estuary

Jan 24, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Councillor claims effluent being discharged into Sneem estuary Councillor claims effluent being discharged into Sneem estuary
Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A councillor claims a constituent has documentary evidence of effluent being discharged into the Sneem estuary.

Fine Gael Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen brought a motion to the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, asking the local authority investigate the water quality in Sneem.

Councillor O'Connor-Scarteen says a constituent has documentary evidence of effluent being discharged into the estuary.

Advertisement

He wants Kerry County Council to investigate this to protect both the safety of locals and tourists.

In response, the council says the Sneem Wastewater Treatment Plant is fully compliant with standards and no deficiencies have been noted.

A sample was taken recently and it was visually clear, while a more thorough analysis is being undertaken.

Advertisement

In addition, Irish Water says the plant is not overloaded and provides a very high level of wastewater treatment.

Water engineer with the council, Colm Mangan, says the Environmental Protection Agency was at the Sneem plant in recent days as part of a routine mini-audit and, currently, all water quality indicators were positive.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus