Councillor calls for young people in Kerry to be educated on dangers of modifying vehicles

A Kerry County Councillor wants young people to be educated on the dangers of modifying vehicles, stating it can lead to death.

Independent councillor Sam Locke raised the issue at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Sam Locke raised the issue following a presentation by Kerry County Council’s road safety officer Declan Keogh.

He praised the actions taken by the council to improve road safety. However, he also stated he felt there was a lack of education for young people around the dangers of modifying their vehicles.

Cllr Locke stated young people are modifying their cars in different ways, including by tinting windows or increasing their engine power.

He says they need to realise they are uninsured if they modify their vehicle and he says they also create a nuisance to the wider community.

Cllr Locke referenced a recent coroner’s report which he says stated a modification of a vehicle led to the death of a person.

Cllr Sam Locke says the council won’t be able to reach the people engaging in this behaviour now, but he feels they could educate the next generation on the dangers of modifying cars and the potential that it can result in death.

Kerry County Council’s road safety officer, Declan Keogh told the meeting the RSA programme Mobility Matters is a 12-module programme for second level students and it includes information on the downside of modifying cars.

He says this programme has been very well received, adding it’s a school programme and is separate to the work of the council.