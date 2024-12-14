546 people on the waiting list for social housing in Corca Dhuibhne MD

Almost 550 people are awaiting social housing in the Corca Dhuibhne MD area.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Municipal District meeting.

546 people are on the social housing list for the Corca Dhuibhne MD area.

This includes transfers from other areas which have listed Corca Dhuibhne as one of their three areas of choice.

Excluding transfers 329 people are awaiting social housing in the municipal district.

288 people are awaiting one-bed units in the area; 132 applicants are waiting for 2 bed homes; 106 are awaiting 3 bed units; 17 people are on the list for 4 bed houses; while 3 applicants are awaiting 5 bed homes.

There are currently 3 vacant units in the Corca Dhuibhne MD; of these one dwelling is under repair and unallocated; while two homes are awaiting repairs.

In total within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD 1,056 people are awaiting social housing.