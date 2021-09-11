Advertisement
Councillor calls for viewing point at top of Caragh Lake mountain

Sep 11, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry councillor is calling for the provision of a viewing point at the top of Caragh Lake mountain.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn made the call at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Flynn says a viewing point at the top of Caragh Lake would be attractive for tourists and locals, because people would have to travel the breadth of the country to find a view like it.

In response to Cllr Flynn's motion, Kerry County Council said Caragh Lake mountain is private property and the road access is not in charge of the council.

It added the proposal would be best advanced by a local group with permission from the property owners, and such a development may be suitable for LEADER funding.

 

