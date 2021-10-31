Councillor calls for vehicle energy rating to be put in place

A Kerry county councillor is calling for a vehicle energy rating to be put in place.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Cllr Michael Cahill, says the Building Energy Rating (BER), which is the energy efficiency used for homes, is important to many people who want to help the environment.

Cllr Cahill says it's now time for the government to put in place a system like the BER, but for vehicles, so people can choose the most environmentally friendly vehicle.

The Fianna Fáil councillor added that a vehicle energy rating could take into account the sourcing of materials, shipping, fuel usage, pollutant level and the potential to recycle components.

Cllr Cahill believes it's imperative that an independent, authorised and verifiable system of measurement be put in place for the carbon footprint of vehicles.