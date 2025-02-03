Advertisement
News

Councillor calls for two coroners in Kerry as population rises

Feb 3, 2025 14:36 By radiokerrynews
Councillor calls for two coroners in Kerry as population rises
Share this article

A county councillor has called on the Minister for Justice to retain two coroners in Kerry.

Councillor Martin Grady proposed the motion at the recent full Kerry County Council meeting.

The previous Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, appointed Aisling Quilter coroner for the new newly established district of Kerry in December.

Advertisement

Before that, the county was served by two coroners, one for Kerry North and West, and the other for the south and east.

Cllr Grady said this, coupled with a growing population, will lead to backlogs of grieving families waiting for inquests and death certs.

He also called on the Department of Justice to fund the coroner’s service in Kerry as the council has budgeted €370,000 to run it this year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Uisce Éireann says 85 million litres of drinking water delivered daily to Kerry from water treatment plants in the county
Advertisement
Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly re-elected to Seanad Éireann
Council called on to consider buying site in Killorglin to develop multi-sports centre
Advertisement

Recommended

Ferguson loan move to West Ham confirmed
Munster's Tom Ahern added to Irish squad
'Gerri Colombe' out for remainder of the season
Uisce Éireann says 85 million litres of drinking water delivered daily to Kerry from water treatment plants in the county
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus