Councillor calls for two coroners in Kerry as population rises

A county councillor has called on the Minister for Justice to retain two coroners in Kerry.

Councillor Martin Grady proposed the motion at the recent full Kerry County Council meeting.

The previous Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, appointed Aisling Quilter coroner for the new newly established district of Kerry in December.

Before that, the county was served by two coroners, one for Kerry North and West, and the other for the south and east.

Cllr Grady said this, coupled with a growing population, will lead to backlogs of grieving families waiting for inquests and death certs.

He also called on the Department of Justice to fund the coroner’s service in Kerry as the council has budgeted €370,000 to run it this year.