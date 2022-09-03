Advertisement
Councillor calls for traffic management system in mid Kerry village

Sep 3, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a traffic management scheme in a mid Kerry village.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says Glenbeigh is in need of a major upgrade to its traffic management.

He says that Kerry County Council advised him that safety improvement works are currently being examined - in consultation with Transport Infrastructure Ireland - to facilitate the additional pedestrian/cyclist activity that's expected when the South Kerry Greenway is opened.

He says the works are expected to go to consultation in 2023 and be implemented subject to necessary approvals in 2023/2024

 

