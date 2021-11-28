Councillor calls for nurse registration fees to be waived this year

A Kerry councillor is calling for registration fees for nurses to be waived for this year.

Nurses and midwives must pay a €100 yearly fee to the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland in order to stay on the register - payment opened this year on October 25th and is due by January 31st 2022.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says it's scandalous that people caring for those who are unwell under trying circumstances are being asked to pay registration fee during the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Cllr Fitzgerald adds funding for the NMBI should be found another way, and not from the pockets of people who are saving lives in what's been described to him as “a war zone” environment.

The Fianna Fáil councillor has written to fellow party members, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, to ask that the fees be waived this year.