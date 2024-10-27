Councillor calls for end to what he terms as “planned penalising and scapegoating” of owners of short-term letting properties

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for an end to be brought to what he terms as the “planned penalising and scapegoating” of owners of short-term letting properties.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin tabled a motion on the issue at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He cited research by economist Jim Power, stating it shows how important short-term letting providers are to Kerry.

Advertisement

A report by economist Jim Power, published in September, says the removal of short-term rental offerings in Kerry will cost the county’s tourism economy over €72 million annually.

It shows that over 1,800 (1,858) self-catering units have been identified as being available for short-term lets in Kerry.

Cllr Brendan Cronin says this shows how vital short-term letting is for this county.

Advertisement

He says, based on the devastating consequences this would have for Kerry's tourism industry, he is calling on Kerry County Council and the Minister for Housing to immediately bring to an end their plans for this legislation.

This legislation would require property owners to apply for planning permission if they intend their houses to be used for short-term letting.

Cllr Cronin claims very few who apply for planning and granted permission, he says only a minority are successful in this process.

Advertisement

The council says the Kerry County Development Plan 2022 – 2028 contains the council's policy in relation to planning and short-term letting.

It states under the planning code the use of a dwelling or apartment in its entirety for short-term letting, irrespective of its location, constitutes a change of use and is, therefore, unauthorised unless planning permission has been granted for its use as a holiday home.

The council also says changes to the planning and development act and / or the planning and development regulations 2001 - 2023 are a matter for the Oireachtas and / or the Minister respectively.