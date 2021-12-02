Councillor believes €3,000 cash payment would attract people to live in Tralee

A Tralee Municipal District councillor believes a once-off cash payment of €3,000 would help attract younger people to settle in the town.

Cllr Jim Finucane said highly-skilled young people are struggling in Dublin due to the high cost of accommodation. He called for a definitive proposal to be ready for January adding that Tralee can't wait for other towns to do likewise.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council, Michael Scannell didn't believe a grant alone would be sufficient to attract people to relocate. A number of agencies are currently developing a County Enterprise Marketing Plan aiming to promote Kerry as a business, investment and study destination; the Discover Kerry web portal is also being enhanced to market the county.