Advertisement
News

Councillor believes €3,000 cash payment would attract people to live in Tralee

Dec 2, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Councillor believes €3,000 cash payment would attract people to live in Tralee Councillor believes €3,000 cash payment would attract people to live in Tralee
Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Tralee Municipal District councillor believes a once-off cash payment of €3,000 would help attract younger people to settle in the town.

Cllr Jim Finucane said highly-skilled young people are struggling in Dublin due to the high cost of accommodation. He called for a definitive proposal to be ready for January adding that Tralee can't wait for other towns to do likewise.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council, Michael Scannell didn't believe a grant alone would be sufficient to attract people to relocate. A number of agencies are currently developing a County Enterprise Marketing Plan aiming to promote Kerry as a business, investment and study destination; the Discover Kerry web portal is also being enhanced to market the county.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus