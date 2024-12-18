A West Kerry councillor has aired his concerns on how social housing figures are reported by Kerry County Council.

Robert Brosnan was responding to the recent council housing directorate report - which showed 546 applicants on the housing list in the Corca Dhuibhne MD.

The Sinn Féin councillor described this as disingenuous, adding while there are 546 applicants, he believes the number of people waiting for social housing in the area is much higher.

He says people applying for 2,3, 4 and five bed units, are listed as one applicant, when in reality it would be one person per room in such homes.

Cllr Brosnan believes the current method in which the council reports its’ waiting list is a misrepresentation of the true social housing figures, and of the scale of the housing crisis.

Cllr Brosnan says the Corca Dhuibhne Peninsula is relatively small, adding "The population of the LEA is about 18,000 people but this also includes Milltown which ironically is not geographically on the Corca Dhuibhne peninsula" .

He credits the council for the amount of social housing being built in Milltown, however believes the lack of housing on the Corca Dhuibhne peninsula is having a seriously detrimental effect socially and culturally.

Cllr Brosnan says "many of our young people who speak Irish cannot find accommodation of any kind and have to leave. Leaving Dingle town with the unenviable title of town of oldest average age in the state. Currently there are at total of 34 social housing apartments ( 1 and 2 bed ) being built on the Corca Dhuibhne peninsula ( Dingle Town) which are due for completion at the end of next year. Outside of this there has only been about 20 houses built for social housing in the previous 5 years".

Cllr Brosnan added "almost everyone accepts that we are living through the worst housing crisis in living memory but it is exceptionally severe on the Corca Dhuibhne peninsula where we are losing a generation which will have irreversible far-reaching effects for our language and culture - not to mention the social deprivation it includes if something is not done urgently to give the next generation an opportunity to live and raise families on the Dingle Peninsula which is where they call home".