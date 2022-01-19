Advertisement
Council very hopeful Ballybunion’s second Blue Flag can be restored this year

Jan 19, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Council very hopeful Ballybunion's second Blue Flag can be restored this year
Kerry County Council is very hopeful Ballybunion’s second Blue Flag can be restored this year.

The Ladies Beach lost its Blue Flag in June 2020 due to a drop in water quality.

Kerry County Council has submitted an application to An Taisce, which manages the Blue Flag programme, to have the Blue Flag restored to the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion for the 2022 bathing season.

The local authority says this follows improved water quality results from the 2021 season.

It notes the final decision on the awarding of all Blue Flags rests with International Blue Flag Jury.

The council is, however, very hopeful that the status would be restored to the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion for 2022.

The details were revealed following a question from local cllr Robert Beasley on the progress on restoring the status, which was lost in June 2020.

Ballybunion’s Men’s Beach still holds a Blue Flag.

