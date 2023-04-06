Advertisement
Council urged to tell short-term let operators they can disregard warning letters as regulations delayed

Apr 6, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Kerry County Council is being urged to tell short-term let property owners that they can disregard warning letters previously sent to them by the local authority.

The European Commission has delayed plans by the Irish government to regulate the short-term letting industry until the end of the year pending further assessment.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says Kerry County Council has written to over 600 short-term let operators telling them they must regularise their planning permission.

Deputy Healy-Rae is now calling for the council to write to those operators once again to tell them to disregard those warning letters, on foot of the delay in regulation.

The Independent TD says he received confirmation from Fáilte Ireland that planning permission is not required for short-term let property owners to register with Fáilte Ireland.

