Council to seek expressions of interest in undeveloped lands at closed North Kerry Landfill

May 16, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Council to seek expressions of interest in undeveloped lands at closed North Kerry Landfill
Kerry County Council is to put out a call for expressions of interest in undeveloped lands at the closed North Kerry Landfill.

In 2016, the council made a similar call, looking at potentially selling or leasing out part of Muingnaminane.

It says, due to changes in the market and emerging technologies, it’s necessary to issue a fresh call.

The North Kerry Landfill stopped accepting waste in 2014, but has over 888,000 tonnes of waste deposited in it, and is subject to a 30-year aftercare plan.

There are 26 acres of undeveloped land at Muingnaminane, close to Lyreacrompane, which has an un-built licensed capacity of approximately 500,000 tonnes.

Kerry County Council wants to see what options are there for these undeveloped lands.

It’s proposed to advertise this expression of interest in the coming weeks, to explore options available in the marketplace.

It notes a similar market sounding exercise was conducted in 2016, but having regard to potential changes in the market and emerging technologies, it’s worthy to conduct this process again at this point.

