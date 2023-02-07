Council to request Kerry be included in the Smart Ring Buoys Initiative

Kerry County Council will request for Kerry to be included in the Smart Ring Buoys Initiative.

The project aims to save lives on our waters by using low-cost sensor technology, to provide real time alerts when life buoys are stolen or tampered with.

If life buoys go missing, the technology sends an alert to water safety officers to allow for its timely replacement.

The council will write to Water Safety Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development to include Kerry in the scheme.

A motion was raised at the recent full council meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald, and seconded Fianna Fáil councillor, Johnnie Wall.