Council to replace missing olive tree from Killarney Garden of Remembrance

Kerry County Council will replace a missing olive tree in the Garden of Remembrance in Killarney.

Seven olive trees, representing the seven men who signed the Proclamation of Independence, form part of the garden, which opened in 2016.

At the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Labour councillor, Marie Moloney, raised a motion to replace one of the trees, which has been missing for years.

The council confirmed that Killarney MD office has ordered a similar olive tree, which will be planted upon its delivery.