Council to pursue all options in Castleisland after failed BOI building bid

Kerry County Council will continue to pursue any opportunities for a tourism centre and offices in Castleisland.

It comes after the council’s failed bid to purchase the former Bank of Ireland building in the town.

The branch closed in October, and it was announced last month that North, East and West Kerry Development is to purchase the building.

Advertisement

At the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald said the council clearly recognised the need for a tourism centre in the town, in its attempt to purchase the building.

A motion by Cllr Fitzgerald also called for the council to continue to attempt sourcing office space for council staff in Castleisland.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly added there was huge disappointment that the council bid for the former Bank of Ireland building had failed.

Advertisement

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald said he wished the NEWKD the best of luck with the building, and suggested there could be scope for the group to work together with the council in its plans.

In response to Cllr Fitzgerald’s motion, the council said it will consider more general accommodation options, as the building is no longer available.

Municipal District manager John Breen added the council will continue to look at any opportunities in the area and pursue them.