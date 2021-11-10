Advertisement
Council to look at developing greenway linking Listowel, Ballybunion and Tarbert

Nov 10, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Council to look at developing greenway linking Listowel, Ballybunion and Tarbert
Kerry County Council is to look at developing a greenway linking Listowel to Ballybunion and Tarbert.

It was revealed after Cllr Robert Beasley asked the council to consider creating a greenway out from Listowel along the banks of the River Feale towards Ballybunion.

The council says it currently has no funding to move this project forward, but would be keen to do so when money becomes available.

The planning and design phase of the Listowel to Tralee Greenway is underway, while the North Kerry Greenway, running from the Limerick county bounds to Listowel, is due to open next March.

The council doesn’t have funding yet for public toilets for the trailhead in Listowel, but is looking at funding options, including government grants or working with private enterprises.

 

