Council to examine if site available to develop skatepark in North Kerry town

Dec 5, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Council to examine if site available to develop skatepark in North Kerry town
The council is going to examine if it has any possible sites in Listowel town that could be used to develop a skatepark.

This follows calls from Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly.

He asked the council to provide a suitable area that could be developed into a skatepark for people to enjoy.

Kerry County Council says it has previously worked with community groups to provide skate park facilities.

It adds in anticipation of a Listowel group forming, it’ll carry out a study of any possible sites it has within its charge in the area for possible development as a skatepark.

