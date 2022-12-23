Council to decide on planning for 52-house development in Tralee early next year

Kerry County Council is to decide whether to grant planning permission for over 50 houses in Tralee early next year.

Homeland Projects Ltd has applied for permission to build 52 houses at a 1.59 hectare site on Ballyard Road in Cloghers.

The houses are proposed to consist of four-bed detached houses, three-bed detached, two-bed terraced houses, and a one-bed accessible house.

A decision was originally due to be made in late October, but the council requested further information from the applicant, which has since been provided.

Submissions from local residents on the original application cited concerns including the density of the housing, and increased traffic levels on Ballyard Road during and after construction.

A decision is due to be made by January 3rd.