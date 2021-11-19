Advertisement
Council to consider a Hardship and Emergency Scheme for road repairs

Nov 19, 2021 10:11 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry County Council is to consider a Hardship and Emergency Scheme for road repairs in the coming year.

It was revealed at the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, following a motion from Cllr Michael Cahill.

He called on the council to repair private roads that he says are in a shocking and dangerous state.

Cllr Michael Cahill says people with serious medical conditions live on roads that are in a dangerous state, and in many cases, doctors and nurses can’t safely access these people.

He wants Kerry County Council to introduce a Hardship and Emergency Scheme as a matter of priority.

The council says, subject to the allocation of Local Improvement Scheme funding by the government, it’ll consider such a scheme for 2022.

It says a proposal will be brought before the Transport Strategic Policy Committee before the 2022 Local Improvement Scheme programme begins.

The council notes, any such scheme would be proposed to address the most essential cases.

 

