Advertisement
News

Council to award contract for Fenit dredging next month

Feb 1, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Council to award contract for Fenit dredging next month Council to award contract for Fenit dredging next month
Share this article

Kerry County Council expects to award a contract for a company to dredge Fenit Harbour next month.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy sought an update on when dredging will begin at Fenit Harbour and the inner marina, at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

In response, Kerry County Council said dredging work to the inner harbour was recently tendered.

Advertisement

It said the tenders it received are currently being assessed by the council’s consultants.

The council said that once this assessment is done, it’s expected to be in a position to award a contract for the dredging works in February.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus