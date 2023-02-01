Council to award contract for Fenit dredging next month

Kerry County Council expects to award a contract for a company to dredge Fenit Harbour next month.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy sought an update on when dredging will begin at Fenit Harbour and the inner marina, at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

In response, Kerry County Council said dredging work to the inner harbour was recently tendered.

It said the tenders it received are currently being assessed by the council’s consultants.

The council said that once this assessment is done, it’s expected to be in a position to award a contract for the dredging works in February.