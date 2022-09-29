Council to assess Listowel accident blackspot for safety improvements

Kerry County Council is to assess an accident blackspot with a view to carrying out safety improvements.

There have been two fatal collisions in recent years on that section of the R555 Duagh Road outside Listowel.

Councillor Mike Kennelly raised the issue at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, calling for immediate action on the bends on the R555 Duagh Road outside Listowel.

He said two people have lost their lives on that section of road, and has urged the council to make it safer.

He also asked for immediate action on another accident blackspot, Pope’s Cross, a junction on the Tralee Listowel road linking the N69 with the road to Abbeydorney.

Councillor Aoife Thornton asked that vegetation be cut around signage for the bends on the R555 Listowel Duagh Road.

She asked that funding be found this year to carry out safety improvements.

Kerry County Council says road collision data at this location will be reviewed to further improve road safety.

In the meantime, this location will also be assessed for low-cost safety improvement measures to be submitted to the Department of Transport for funding in 2023.