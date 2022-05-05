Council to ask Varadkar for explanation on Shannon Estuary Taskforce

Kerry County Council is to write to the Tánaiste to ask how the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce was formed.

It follows an emergency motion at the council’s monthly meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

A committee, comprised of ten individuals, are tasked with developing the economic potential of the Shannon Estuary which includes North Kerry.

Advertisement

There is only one Kerry member in the taskforce, Dr Brendan O’Donnell, vice president of research and academic affairs at MTU’s Kerry campus.

At the general meeting of Kerry County Council, Cllr Sheehy said this taskforce was long overdue, but expressed disappointment that there was no public representative, and only one Kerry-based member.

The Fianna Fáil councillor added the Shannon LNG project is going to be a key focus of the taskforce, which he said was the most important project in Kerry and one of national importance.

Advertisement

He outlined concerns that Kerry has been left out of the loop, despite a wealth of experience in the county that could have been drawn on.

His motion asked the council to write to Tánaiste, and Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, Leo Varadkar, for a detailed process on how the taskforce was formed.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jimmy Moloney, said this motion was unanimously supported.