Advertisement
News

Council to ask Varadkar for explanation on Shannon Estuary Taskforce

May 5, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Council to ask Varadkar for explanation on Shannon Estuary Taskforce Council to ask Varadkar for explanation on Shannon Estuary Taskforce
Cllr Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry County Council is to write to the Tánaiste to ask how the Shannon Estuary Economic  Taskforce was formed.

It follows an emergency motion at the council’s monthly meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

A committee, comprised of ten individuals, are tasked with developing the economic potential of the Shannon Estuary which includes North Kerry.

Advertisement

There is only one Kerry member in the taskforce, Dr Brendan O’Donnell, vice president of research and academic affairs at MTU’s Kerry campus.

At the general meeting of Kerry County Council, Cllr Sheehy said this taskforce was long overdue, but expressed disappointment that there was no public representative, and only one Kerry-based member.

The Fianna Fáil councillor added the Shannon LNG project is going to be a key focus of the taskforce, which he said was the most important project in Kerry and one of national importance.

Advertisement

He outlined concerns that Kerry has been left out of the loop, despite a wealth of experience in the county that could have been drawn on.

His motion asked the council to write to Tánaiste, and Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, Leo Varadkar, for a detailed process on how the taskforce was formed.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jimmy Moloney, said this motion was unanimously supported.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus