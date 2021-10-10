Council to ask Justice Minister if there are plans to house refugees in Kerry

Kerry County Council is to write to the Minister for Justice asking if there are plans to house refugees in Kerry.

Cllr John Francis Flynn raised the issue at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He wants to ask Minister Heather Humphreys if there are plans to bring refugees to Kerry and if so, if there's been contact with local communities and State Agencies.

He believes consultation is needed in order to provide additional services such as school places, doctors, and translators to the new residents.