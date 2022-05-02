Council to administer grants for conservation of Listowel buildings

The council is to administer grants for the conservation of buildings located within designated areas of Listowel.

This scheme aims to assist property owners to undertake conservation works.

In Listowel, buildings located on Main Street, William Street, Church Street and the Square fall under the architectural conservation areas.

Kerry County Council says application forms must be in before May 13th.

Details of the scheme and application forms can be obtained by contacting Victoria McCarthy, Planning Department, Kerry County Council, County Buildings, Tralee or by calling 066 7183793 or by emailing www.kerrycoco.ie.