Council seat left vacant by Mike Kennelly expected to be filled by April

Feb 19, 2025 08:54 By radiokerrynews
Council seat left vacant by Mike Kennelly expected to be filled by April
Mike Kennelly
Fine Gael expects that the Kerry County Council seat left vacant by newly-elected senator Mike Kennelly should be filled by April.

Earlier this month, Mike Kennelly, who topped the poll in the Listowel Electoral Area last June, was elected to Seanad Éireann.

Fine Gael says his replacement on Kerry County Council will be selected in the coming weeks.

Regional organiser Ian Dinan says it’s expected that the co-option process will begin early next month after the party’s national executive meets on March 4th.

He anticipates that Senator Kennelly’s replacement on the council will take their seat by early April.

