Council says small number of cases where voter polling cards were issued to dead people

Jul 11, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says there was very small number of errors detected in the county's voter register in the June elections.

It emerged this week there were significant errors in Cork County Council's register of electors, which allegedly included 70 deceased voters in Skibbereen.

Kerry County Council says there was a "very small" number of instances where polling cards were inadvertently issued to a deceased person in Kerry at the recent local and European elections.

In Cork, Cllr Noel O’Donovan said his local party branch “discovered around 70 people" on register for Skibbereen town who had died.

There were also claims that some families got two votes each in different townlands.

Kerry County Council is responsible for maintaining the Register of Electors for the Kerry constituency, as well as for local and European elections.

It says it spent significant time and resources ensuring the large number of new registrations were processed in time for polling day.

A spokesperson also says council staff update the register on an ongoing basis, including removing the names of deceased voters from the register.

It has several methods of doing this, including monitoring death notices, as well as receiving notifications from families and relatives.

Kerry County Council says it regrets any such occurrences, and where they were made aware of such errors, the relevant changes have been made.

