Council says it can’t secure emergency accommodation in Killarney

Kerry County Council says it cannot get its hands on emergency accommodation in Killarney.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin raised the issue of emergency accommodation in the town at the recent Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Cronin asked the council if it had accommodation for families who face eviction from rental properties.

Advertisement

It comes as almost 120 people in Kerry have been served eviction notices since the ban was lifted, with almost 50 people currently homeless in the county.

In response to Cllr Cronin, Kerry County Council said 118 notices to quit have been served in Kerry since the eviction ban was lifted.

Advertisement

This is the total figure, and so it includes notices to quit which were served for reasons such as anti-social behaviour or rent arrears.

The council estimates 23 of these tenants may potentially meet the criteria for a tenant purchase scheme.

The council says it has services in place to deal with and support cases wherein tenants, including families, face eviction.

Advertisement

It says, however, in the case of Killarney specifically there is a difficulty with the availability of emergency accommodation.

The council added some traditional emergency accommodation is no longer available, and while it is exploring alternative options in the town for emergency accommodation, the situation remains extremely challenging.

The council says 44 adults and four children are currently homeless in Kerry, which is one of the lowest totals in recent years.

Advertisement

Speaking at the meeting, Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae said for children in school, it was vital they don’t have to move away from Killarney if they’re evicted, as this turns their lives upside down.

Kerry County Council’s Ger O’Brien said the council cannot get its hands on emergency accommodation in Killarney, and that’s not for want of trying.

He added he fully agrees with the sentiments expressed, and being evicted is a hugely traumatic time.

Advertisement

He said he fully accepts moving as far away as Tralee for some is not an option, but the council does have emergency accommodation to prevent people from sleeping on the streets.

Fellow Independent councillor Donal Grady said he knows at least eight families facing eviction with simply nowhere to go, and the council is not doing enough to house people.