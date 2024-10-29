A design layout and road safety audit has been carried out for the proposed relocation of the bus stop in Ballybunion.

The update was provided in response to a question from Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley at a recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District.

Kerry County Council says the proposed bus stop and associated works will be subject to the Section 38 process of the Road Traffic Act.

The council advised that related Section 38 drawings and documents are being prepared for publication.