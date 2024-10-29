Advertisement
Council says design layout and safety audit carried out for proposed relocation of Ballybunion bus stop

Oct 29, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
A design layout and road safety audit has been carried out for the proposed relocation of the bus stop in Ballybunion.

The update was provided in response to a question from Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley at a recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District.

Kerry County Council says the proposed bus stop and associated works will be subject to the Section 38 process of the Road Traffic Act.

The council advised that related Section 38 drawings and documents are being prepared for publication.

