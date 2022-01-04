Council received complaint about people sniffing cocaine from window sill

Kerry County Council received a complaint about people sniffing cocaine from the window sill of a property.

This is according to a report in today’s Irish Times on the types and frequency of complaints received by local authorities last year in relation to anti-social behaviour.

Kerry County Council received a transfer request from a tenant, who felt intimidated in their estate.

The tenant claimed people in the estate were drug dealers and the issue had been ongoing for years.

Another tenant told the council their neighbours were shouting and roaring all night, physical violence inside the house could be heard and people were sniffing cocaine on the window sill outside the property.

The information was given following a Freedom of Information Act request.